Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q2 guidance at $0.98-1.08 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $157.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

