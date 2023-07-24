Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Trading Down 9.3 %

SIRI stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

