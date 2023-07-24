SITE Centers (SITC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

