SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $131,650.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,062,851.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $124.30 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in SiTime by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

