SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.10 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

