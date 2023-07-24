SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

