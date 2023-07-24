SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $256,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,156.29.

CMG opened at $2,098.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,291.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,074.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,814.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

