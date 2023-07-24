SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

