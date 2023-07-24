SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $394.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $411.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

