SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 941.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.5 %

ASO stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

