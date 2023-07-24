SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $128.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

