SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) will post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

