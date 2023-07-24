Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.69.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

