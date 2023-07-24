Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $109,082.82 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

