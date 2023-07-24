Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells $295,815.65 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

