SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of SP opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in SP Plus by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $424,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

