SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Shares of SP opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
