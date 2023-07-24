Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $599,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

