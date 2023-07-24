St. James’s Place (STJPF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,198 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare St. James’s Place to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80 St. James’s Place Competitors 1054 4508 5824 82 2.43

Dividends

St. James’s Place currently has a consensus target price of $1,359.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,031.31%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 68.81%. Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than its competitors.

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 644.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares St. James’s Place and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A 47.26 St. James’s Place Competitors $218.47 million $945,204.30 3.65

St. James’ Place’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than St. James’s Place. St. James’s Place is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares St. James’s Place and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place Competitors 369.15% 7.32% 4.85%

Summary

St. James’ Place competitors beat St. James’s Place on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St. James's Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.