STAG Industrial (STAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,209,000. State Street Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 605,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.