Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

STLD opened at $100.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.