Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $177,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

