Stellantis (STLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $18.35 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 245.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

