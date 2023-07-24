Stellantis (STLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Shares of STLA opened at $18.35 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
