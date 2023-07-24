Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.63.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $142,633.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,038,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

