Stifel Nicolaus Raises Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $37.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

