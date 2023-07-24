StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AINC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

