StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

