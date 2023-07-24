StockNews.com Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.