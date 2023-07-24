StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 1,777.78%.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.