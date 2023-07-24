StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Ultralife Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Transactions at Ultralife
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ultralife
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.