StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.