Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

