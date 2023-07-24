Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
