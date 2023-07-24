Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,152,000 after buying an additional 121,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

