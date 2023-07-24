Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

