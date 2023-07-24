Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

