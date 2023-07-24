Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 9,498 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

LYV opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

