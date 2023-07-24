Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $453.42 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.33.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

