Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $751.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

