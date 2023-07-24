Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 320,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

