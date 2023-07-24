Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $892,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of IT stock opened at $355.85 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.85 and its 200 day moving average is $331.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

