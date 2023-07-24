Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $101.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

