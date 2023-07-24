Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $588,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

