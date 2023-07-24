Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $666,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

CPB opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

