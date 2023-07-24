Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $699,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,051,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after buying an additional 119,956 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 413,854 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PCG opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.