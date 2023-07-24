Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.