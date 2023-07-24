Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.