Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,745,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,914,000 after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

