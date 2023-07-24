Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $293.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.05. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

