Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.