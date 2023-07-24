Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,821 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

