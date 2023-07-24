Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 9,575 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.78 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

