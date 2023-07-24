Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

AEM stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

